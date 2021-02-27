Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 768,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,765. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

