Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 63,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,770,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. 7,844,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.