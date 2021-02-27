Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

TTWO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.46. 1,469,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,137. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

