Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $1.51 Million in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 63,255 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $64.49.

