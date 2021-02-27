Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $1.98 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.60. 1,600,043 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.91. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

