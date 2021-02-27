Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $25.25 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,252,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,241. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

