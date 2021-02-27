Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 2,699 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $259.85. 11,424,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The company has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

