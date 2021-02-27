Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 180,335 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 1.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 39,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

