Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,942 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

Twilio stock traded up $15.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,059. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

