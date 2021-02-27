Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,896,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.61. 4,641,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,771. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

