Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 16,728 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.78% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,756 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,029. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

