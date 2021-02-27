Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 17,514 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.