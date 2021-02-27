Giant Trading Down 13.8% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $135,482.62 and approximately $12,789.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005566 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

