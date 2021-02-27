Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Reduced by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

