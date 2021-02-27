Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Glaukos updated its Q1 2021

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,452. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

