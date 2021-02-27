Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $210,778.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.