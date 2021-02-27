Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.69. 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.60% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

