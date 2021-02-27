GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $30,230.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

