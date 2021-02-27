GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $30,230.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.03145944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00369603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01041462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00451450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.24 or 0.00396971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00257046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00023805 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

