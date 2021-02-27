GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of GMS worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GMS by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

