GoByte (GBX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $368,843.63 and $5,988.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,418,668 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.