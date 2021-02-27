GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,855.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,317 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

