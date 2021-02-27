Goldcoin Market Cap Achieves $3.74 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $12,520.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00355181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

