Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report sales of $28.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $29.13 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $129.54 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.61 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,290.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,925 shares of company stock worth $22,527,327 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

