Graft Reaches Market Capitalization of $280,274.85 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Graft has a total market cap of $280,274.85 and $4.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00461292 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

