GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $124,770.89

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $124,770.89 and $64.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,293,797 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

