Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

