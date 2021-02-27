GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.08 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.08 ($0.31). 98 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03.

In other news, insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £171,150 ($223,608.57).

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

