Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Down 3.5%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 57,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 23,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.