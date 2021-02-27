Great Panther Mining (GPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

