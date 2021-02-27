Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $28.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,709 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

