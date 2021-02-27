GridCoin Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. GridCoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and $14,660.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

