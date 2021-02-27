Guardion Health Sciences Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 1st (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 1st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of GHSI stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

