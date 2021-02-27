GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.80 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $35.80 million and $5.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 145.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,024,261 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

