HackenAI Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00484372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00081415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00488930 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.