Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 20,576 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $36,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 863,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

