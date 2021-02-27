Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 17,128 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $144,093,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,107. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,137.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

