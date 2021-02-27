Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 155,883 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,877. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

