Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 48,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Chevron by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,259. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

