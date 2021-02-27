Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.01. 47,288,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

