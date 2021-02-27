Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

