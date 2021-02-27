Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,996,000 after buying an additional 1,665,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $54.37. 34,717,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,967,148. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

