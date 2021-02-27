Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.20 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Shares of CRM traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. 20,085,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

