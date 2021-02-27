Hancock Whitney Corp Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $332.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

