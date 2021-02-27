Hancock Whitney Corp Has $18.15 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 299,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,083. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

