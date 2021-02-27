Hancock Whitney Corp Has $40.71 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 63,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. 7,844,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

