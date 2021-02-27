Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.39. 11,559,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,888. The company has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.