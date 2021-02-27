Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 3,776 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 105,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 184,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 136,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.49. 41,131,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,643,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

