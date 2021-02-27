Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 71,664 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,664 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QCOM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,688,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

