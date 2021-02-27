Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.52. 639,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.60. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.